Kyivenergo: Consumer Debt For Heat Energy UAH 4.7 Billion As At January 1

Economy

Kyivenergo: Consumer Dept For Heat Energy Worth UAH 3.6 Billion As At August 1

Economy

Kyivenergo: Consumer Indebtedness For Heat Energy UAH 3.8 Billion June 1

Economy

Energy Commission Increases By 21.7% Heat Service Tariffs For Consumers Other Than Population