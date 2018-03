Rada Opens 7th Session

Cabinet Launches Electronic Form Of Government's Paperwork Staring 2018

Cabinet Approves Action Plan For Government For 2017, Interim Plan Of Priority Actions Until 2020

NACP Launches Comprehensive Inspection Of E-Declarations Of Poroshenko, Groysman And Cabinet Members

NBU Not Expecting To Receive USD 1 Billion From Placement Of U.S. Government-Guaranteed Notes In 2017

Cabinet Endorses Drawing Of EUR 50 Million From Hungary As Tied Aid

Russia Breaks Agreement With Ukraine On Exploitation Of Oil-Product Pipelines