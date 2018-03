United States Backs UN General Assembly Committee's Resolution Declaring Russia Occupier, Crimea And Sevastopol Temporarily Occupied Territories

World

UN General Assembly Third Committee Urges Russia To Cancel Mejlis Ban

World

Ukraine Presents Draft Resolution On Violations Of Human Rights In Crimea At UN General Assembly

World

Ukraine Finds Necessary To Provide Legally Binding Document On Security Assurances For Non-Nuclear-Weapon States

World

Ukraine Warns UN That Russia's Interfering in International Emergency Frequency Poses Threats For Flights Over Black Sea

World

Poroshenko Endorses Ukraine's Delegation For UN General Assembly