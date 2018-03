Suschenko's Defense Positive About Start Of Process In His Case

Ukrainian Consul Visits Detained Journalist Suschenko In Russia

Union Of Journalists Of Russia Requests FSB Of Russia To Provide Explanations Regarding Arrest Of Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko

Russia To Allow Ukrainian Consuls To Visit Journalist Suschenko On October 10-16

Foreign Ministry Summons Russia's Consul Over Non-Admission Of Consuls To Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko Detained In RF

Ukraine Asks Council Of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Muiznieks To Protect Detained Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko’s Rights In Russia

Ukraine Calls On Council Of Europe To React To Detention Of Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko In Russia

FSB Suspects Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko Of Espionage

Russian Court Orders Two-Month Arrest Of Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko