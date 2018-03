Court Arrests 2 Flats, 2 Land Plots, 1 Car Of Former PGO Detective Sus

Politics

PGO Finds With Former Deputy Head Of Presidential Administration Chmyr Undeclared USD 1.2 Million In Cash

Politics

Defence Ministry Intelligence: Russian Command Instructs DPR And LPR To Nationalize Flats Left By Owners For More Than 3 Months

Politics

NABU: MP Leschenko Withdrew UAH 2 Million From His Mother’s Deposit Account For Purchase Of Flat

Politics

Anti-Corruption Bureau Sees Administrative Offence During Leschenko's Buying Flat In Kyiv Downtown