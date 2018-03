State Fiscal Service Fines Naftogaz Head Kobolev UAH 8.3 Billion

Naftogaz's Fine For Not Paying Gazprom For Gas Supplies On Decision Of Stockholm Arbitration Reaches USD 20 Million For Month

NACP To Fine Nadiya Savchenko's Public Platform With UAH 5,100-6,800 For Missing Deadlines Of Financial Reporting

Courts Fine Parties, Confiscate Party Dues Worth UAH 1.3 Million

Court Fines Samopomich MP Miroshnychenko UAH 1,700 For Late Declaring Motorcycle

Poroshenko Signs Law To Increase Fines For Parking Cars On Places Allocated For Invalids Up To UAH 1,700

Appeal Court Upholds Ruling To Collect From Gazprom AMCU's Fine Of UAH 172 Billion

Central Bank Of Cyprus Fines Local Branch Of PrivatBank EUR 1.5 Million

Russian Prosecutor's Office Fines Roshen’s Lipetsk Confectionery Factory RUB 20,000