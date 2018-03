EUR 15 Million Of Guarantees Of Eurovision Contest Frozen On Demand Of Euronews Channel

Events

Alasania: National Public Broadcasting Eyeing Sanctions For Ditching Russian Contester Samoilova From Participation In Eurovision-2017

Politics

30 Foreigners Apply To Police During Eurovision 2017 In Kyiv

Politics

12 Foreigners Apply To Police Since Start Of Eurovision 2017 In Kyiv

Events

Teams Of 40 Countries Arrive In Ukraine To Participate In Eurovision 2017

Events

Naftogaz Signs UAH 5 Million Contract With Way Media To Hide Incomplete Building In Kyiv During Eurovision 2017 Behind Decorative Curtain

Economy

Kyiv To Launch 7 River Trams Ahead Of 2017 Eurovision International Song Contest

Events

11,000 Video Surveillance Cameras Will Operate To Ensure Guests' Safety At Eurovision-2017 In Kyiv

Events

Kyiv To Celebrate Europe Day With Eurovision-2017 On May 14 Instead Of May 20

Events

Poroshenko: Russia's Decision To Nominate Samoilova As 2017 Eurovision Representative Provocative

Politics

National Public TV Company Expects 1,500 Foreign Journalists At Eurovision 2017

Events

SBU Head Hrytsak Wants To Ban Entry Of Russian Representative At Eurovision 2017 Contest Samoilova To Ukraine

Events

Eurovision 2017 Organizing Committee Selects Constitution Square To Host Opening Ceremony

Events

Foreign Ministry Asking Groysman, Poroshenko To Transfer Europe Day From May 20 To May 14

Events

SBU To Study Entry Of Russian Representative At Eurovision 2017 Contest Samoilova To Ukraine

Events

14,951 Tickets Sold For Eurovision 2017

Politics

Finance Ministry Denies Any Financial Problems Regarding Eurovision 2017 In Kyiv

Politics

Kyiv Expects 20,000 Foreigners To Come To Eurovision 2017 In May

Politics

Russia And 42 Countries Intend To Take Part In Eurovision 2017 Song Contest In Kyiv

Politics

Kyiv Council To Consider Allocating UAH 200 Million For Organizing 2017 Eurovision Song Contest On October 27