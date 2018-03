EU Council Endorses Expansion Of Trade Preferences For Ukraine

EU Council Prolongs Sanctions Against Russia For Crimea's Annexation Until June 23, 2018

EU Council: Visa-Free Regime Will Strengthen Ties Between Ukraine And European Union

EU Council Endorses Provision Of Visa-Free Regime To Ukraine

EU Council Prolongs Sanctions Against 150 Individuals And 37 Legal Entities Involved In Violation Of Territorial Integrity Of Ukraine

EU Council: Readiness To Allocate EUR 120 Million To Support Reforms In Ukraine Likely To Be Confirmed At November 24 Summit

COREPER Approves Start Of Negotiations Between EU Council And European Parliament On Visa Liberalization For Ukrainians