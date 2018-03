NBU To Continue Raising Discount Rate If Inflation Risk Increases

Economy

NBU Raises Discount Rate To 17%

Economy

NBU Raises Discount Rate From 14.5% To 16%

Economy

NBU Raises Discount Rate From 13.5% To 14.5%

Economy

NBU Raises Discount Rate To 13.5% From 12.5% Effective From October 27

Economy

NBU Retains Discount Rate At 12.5%

Economy

NBU Retains Discount Rate At 12.5%

Economy

NBU Cuts Discount Rate To 12.5% From 13% From May 26

Economy

NBU Cuts Discount Rate From 14% To 13% From April 14 And Retains Inflation Forecasts Of 9.1% And 6% For 2017 And 2018

Economy

NBU Retains Discount Rate At 14%

Economy

NBU Retains Discount Rate At 14%

Economy

NBU Retains Discount Rate At 14%

Economy

NBU Cuts Discount From 15% To 14% Starting October 28

Economy

NBU To Lower Discount Rate From 15.5% To 15% From September 16