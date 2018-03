Law Enforcers Detain Saakashvili

Ukrainian Detainee In Crimea Served In Armed Forces But Discharged For Inaptitude

Montenegro Officials Detain Ukrainian Citizen Musiyenko In Connection With MP Rada Onyschenko Case

Defence Ministry Intelligence: DPR "Law-Enforcers" Detain Citizens Who Have Relatives In Ukrainian Army

Defense Of Sushchenko Arrested In Russia Expect Exchange Of Ukrainian Journalist For Russian Spy Seized In Ukraine

Ukrainian Consul Visits Detained Journalist Suschenko In Russia

Union Of Journalists Of Russia Requests FSB Of Russia To Provide Explanations Regarding Arrest Of Ukrainian Journalist Suschenko

Russian Police Arrest Ex-Head Of Kyiv Road Police Makarenko Internationally Wanted On Suspicion Of Corruption