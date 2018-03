Ukraine's Ambassador To United States Chalyi Expecting President Trump To Approve Allocation Of USD 350 Million To Ukraine For Defense Before 2018

NATO To Cooperate With Ukraine In Defense Field

Ukraine Asking NATO To Provide Lethal Weapons For Defense

USD 1.5 Billion Of Yanukovych And His Entourage Confiscated To State Budget Will Be Used To Enhance Defense Capability Of State

Lawyer: Yanukovych Not Officially Informed About Date, Venue Of Case Against Him By Obolonskyi District Court Of Kyiv

Groysman For Doubling Of Ukraine's Defense Budget

Rada Ratifies Memorandum On Defense Cooperation With Britain

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Department: Russia Holds Exercises In Air Space Over Black Sea

Cabinet Suggesting Rada Increase Expenses For Security And Defense By UAH 7.1 Billion

Defense Ministry Intelligence: 40 Officers Of RF Arrive In Donbas To Select Militants' Defense Areas

Intelligence Department: RF's General Staff Orders Full Ceasefire In Donbas From September 15