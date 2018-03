COREPER Endorses Political Agreement On Temporary Trade Preferences For Ukraine

European Parliament Planning To Consider Suspension Of Visa-Free Regime For Third Countries On 18 January 2017

Klimkin Observing Progress In Intra-EU Talks On Mechanism Of Suspension Of Visa-Free Travels For Third Countries

COREPER Approves Start Of Negotiations Between EU Council And European Parliament On Visa Liberalization For Ukrainians