Defense Ministry Requesting Additional UAH 100 Million For Ammunition Disposal And Fire-Explosion Safety At Ammunition Depots For 2018

Turchynov Expects Defense Budget To Grow To At Least UAH 162.7 Billion In 2018

Revenues Of Kyiv City Budget Up 24% To UAH 22.7 Billion In H1

Law On 2017 Budget's Amendments Takes Effect

Poroshenko Signs Law Increasing 2017 State Budget's Revenues By UAH 39.6 Billion, Expenditures By UAH 41 Billion

Rada Increases 2017 State Budget's Revenues By UAH 39.6 Billion, Expenditures By UAH 41 Billion

Draft Budget Resolution Envisioning 38.3% Higher Minimum Wage By 2020

Draft Budget Resolution: Information Ministry's Financing To Be Raised 2.6 Times To UAH 685 Million By 2020

Cabinet Adopts Budget Resolution For 2018-2020

NBU Channels UAH 5 Billion Into State Budget

State Budget For 2017 Providing For UAH 2.15 Million For Men's World Boxing Championship

Naftogaz Estimates State Arrears On Subsidies To Population For Utility Services At UAH 24 Billion

Groysman For Doubling Of Ukraine's Defense Budget

Cabinet Reallocates UAH 747 Million To Finance Reforming Of Regional Healthcare Systems

Kyiv City Budget 2016 Executed With Surplus Of UAH 5.1 Billion

Cabinet Endorses Midterm Budget Planning

2016 State Budget Executed With Deficit Of UAH 70.1 Billion

Cabinet Passes Pension Fund Budget For 2017 With Deficit Of UAH 141.5 Billion

Poroshenko Signs Law On 2017 State Budget

Rada Adopts Law On State Budget For 2017