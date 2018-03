PGO Releases NACB's Agent Suspected Of Provocation And Giving Bribe

PGO Holds Ukrzaliznytsia's Land Resources Department Head Tymoshenko, Legal Department Deputy Head Yaschenko On Graft Suspicion

Witnesses To Search In Strana.ua Can Not Answer Where In Editorial Office USD 10,000 Was Found

Prosecutors: Uzhgorod First Deputy Mayor Tsap Possesses Hungarian Passport

Court Grants Prosecutors Access To Azarov Son's 6 Bank Accounts As Part Of Investigation Into Bribe Of EUR 7.7 Million

MP Onyschenko (Will Of People) Accuses MP Kononenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc) Of Demanding UAH 2,000/Thousand Cubic Meters Bribe For Gas Supplies To State Enterprises

Rada Deputy Ariev: Some Members Of PACE Bribed By Russia