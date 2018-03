Court Extends Arrests Of Ex-Berkut Officers Accused Of Killing 48 Euromaidan Activists Until June 24

Russia Grants Citizenship To Nine Former Soldiers Of Berkut Riot Police Charged With Murder Of 48 Activists Of Euromaidan

National Police Suspend 13 Ex-Berkut Staff Suspected Of Crimes Against EuroMaidan Activists

Yanukovych: Berkut Exceeds Authority When Dispersing EuroMaidan On November 30, 2013

Trial Of 5 Ex-Berkut Officers Accused Of Shooting 48 Euromaidan Activists Adjourned To 13:00 On November 28