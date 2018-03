Unidentified Persons Throws Smoke Grenade Into U.S. Embassy Territory In Kyiv On June 8

Events

Kniazev Appoints Bohonos Acting Dnipropetrovsk Regional Police Chief For Public Safety

Politics

Avakov's March Wage UAH 42,700

Politics

SBU, National Police Find No Evidence Of Spying On Ukrainska Pravda Journalists

Politics

Cabinet Appoints Troyan As Deputy Minister Of Internal Affairs

Politics

Supreme Court Refuses To Review Decision Finding Wrongful Internal Ministry's Refusal To Provide Ukrainian News Agency With List Of Persons Awarded With Signature Weapons In 2014-2015

Politics

Avakov's Wage UAH 42,900 In December

Politics

Avakov Awards MP Kuprii With Glock Pistol

Politics

Internal Ministry To Call Competition For National Police Chief Thursday

Politics

Avakov Not To Step Down After 5 Deaths In Police Shootout In Kniazhychi

Politics

Avakov Returns In Ukraine From Canada December 7 Evening

Politics

Interior Ministry Intends To Pay Compensations To Relatives Of Policemen Killed In Kniazhychi, Kyiv Region

Politics

Avakov Intends To Cut Short His Business Trip In Canada

Politics

Avakov Urges Rada To Adopt Law On Gambling Business As Soon As Possible

Politics

Avakov Attends 3 Of 14 Meetings Of Cabinet With MPs At Rada In January - September

Politics

Avakov Declares Collections Of Wines And Cold Steel Arms, Italian Furniture, His Wife 4 Fur Coats In 2015

Politics

Avakov Announces Agreement With Japan To Cooperate In National Police Reform

World

Avakov Leaves For Japan For Meetings With Officials

World

Firtash Names Avakov Among Those Standing Behind Arson Of Inter TV Channel

Politics

Japan Provides Internal Ministry With 9,500 Sets Of Winter Uniforms For Neighbourhood Police Inspectors