General Staff Drafts Documents To Launch Joint Forces Operation Instead Of ATO In Donbas, Expecting Poroshenko To Sign Them

Politics

ATO Headquarters: 200 Russian Military Officers Arrive In Donbas

Events

ATO Headquarters: Unknown From Russian Territory Open Fire On Ukrainian Border Guards In Luhansk Region

Events

2 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded In ATO On January 14

Events

Luhansk Regional Administration: Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint's Schedule From 7 AM Until 5 PM

Politics

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 2 Wounded In ATO On December 21

Events

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 4 Wounded In ATO On December 20

Events

Militants Fire Upon ATO Forces Positions 16 Times On December 18

Events

ATO Headquarters: Russian Military Possibly To Launch Offensive Operations December 19 After RF Defense Ministry Recalls Its Envoys From JCCC

Politics

2 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded, 2 Injured In ATO On December 14

Events

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 1 Wounded In ATO On December 13

Events

ATO HQ: No Casualties Among Ukrainian Military Men In ATO On December 12

Events

FSB Of Russia, Militant DPR Fighters Rounding Up Cronies Of Former LPR Leader Plotnytskyi

Politics

ATO Headquarters: Militants Preparing Provocations Near Villages Dolomytne, Travneve, Hladosove In Donetsk Region

Events

Ukrainian JCCC Accuses Russian JCCC And Militants Of Blocking Search Of Body Of Ukrainian Citizen In Donetsk Region

Politics

ATO HQ: No Casualties Among Ukrainian Military Men In ATO On November 26

Events

5 Ukrainian Military Men Killed In Battle Against Russian Military Outside Krymske, Luhansk Region, On November 23

Events

Military Headquarters: ATO Forces Bolster Tactical Advantage In Luhansk Direction

Events

2 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded And 4 Injured In ATO On November 22

Events

Militants Fire Upon ATO Forces Positions 26 Times On November 19