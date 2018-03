Cabinet Increases Floor Retail Prices Of Vodka By 14% To UAH 79.55/0.5 Liter

Economy

Higher Economic Court Suspends Kyiv Economic Court's Decision That Canceled Ban On Sale Of Alcohol In Retail Facilities At Night

Economy

2 Militants Dead, 2 Injured Following Friendly Fire Exchange, Drugs, Alcohol Overdose In Donetsk Region

Politics

Kyiv Council Appeals Against Court Ruling Obliging It Terminate Decision Banning Alcohol Sales In Stores From 11 PM To 10 AM

Politics

Cabinet Not To Initiate Higher Excise Taxes On Alcoholic Products In 2017

Economy

Poroshenko Seals Raising Excise Tax On Alcohol, Tobacco Products, Lowering Royalty On Oil Production

Politics

Khreschatyk Newspaper Publishes Kyiv Council's Resolution Banning Sale Of Alcohol, Soft Drinks, And Beer In Shops From 23:00 To 10:00

Politics

Kyiv City Council Secretary Prokopiv Signs Ban On Sale Of Alcohol, Soft Drinks, And Beer In Shops From 23:00 To 10:00

Politics

Kyiv Council Bans Sale Of Alcoholic Beverages And Beer At Stores After 23:00