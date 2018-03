Cabinet Endorses Project Of Construction Of Fast Railway Line Toward Boryspil Airport

Economy

UIA To Charge Passengers Of Domestic And Medium-Haul Flights At Check-In Desks Of Airports From October 1

Politics

Employees Of Barcelona - El Prat Airport In Spain Stop Labor Strike

Events

Foreign Ministry Warns About Another Strike At El Prat Airport Of Barcelona

World

Foreign Ministry Warns About Strike At El Prat Airport Of Barcelona

Events

Groysman Calls For Transformation Of Hostomel Airport Into Base Airport For Low-Cost Airlines

World

Omelian Predicts Foundation Of New Low-Cost Air Company With Ukrainian And Foreign Investment In Fall 2017

Economy

Azerbaijan's Buta Airways To Launch Baku - Kyiv Flight From September 1

World

Boryspil International Airport Head Riabikin Not To Sign Agreement With Ryanair If One Makes Airport Sustain Losses

Politics

Boryspil International Airport Picks NAN To Construct Multilevel Parking

Economy

Bravo Airways To Launch Charter Flights From Zaporizhia To Turkey From May 18

Events

Chinese CRIG Interested In Establishment Of Railway Communication Between Boryspil International Airport And Kyiv

Politics

Ryanair Will Start Flights From Kyiv To Eindhoven, London, Manchester And Stockholm From October

World

Kyiv Airport Plans Suspend Operations From May 14 To 24 Because Of Planned Runway Overhaul

Politics

Boeing Corporation Intends To Open Reserve Landing Field For Cargo Planes In Kherson