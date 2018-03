Cabinet Approves Agreement With Switzerland On Visa Regime Simplification

Politics

Cabinet Terminates Agreement With Russia On Order Of Mutual Supplies Of Arms And Military Equipment

Politics

Cabinet Terminates Agreement With Russia On Cooperation During Exports Of Military Goods To Third Countries

Politics

Agreement On Resolution Of Crisis In Ukraine Signed By Then President Yanukovych During Euromaidan Disappears

Politics

Boryspil International Airport Head Riabikin Not To Sign Agreement With Ryanair If One Makes Airport Sustain Losses

Politics

COREPER Endorses Political Agreement On Temporary Trade Preferences For Ukraine

Economy

Kyiv City Council Prolongs Agreement With Kyivenergo On Management Of Heating Systems Of City Until April 27, 2018

Economy

Agreement In Visa-Free Travels To Turkey On Ukrainian ID-Cards Takes Effect

Politics

Poroshenko Approves Ratification Of Agreement On Technical, Financial Cooperation With Norway

Politics

Ukraine, Turkey Sign Agreement On Citizens' Trips On ID-Cards

Politics

Ukraine-Albania Visa Waiver Agreement Will Take Effect April 1

Politics

Kyiv To Become Sister-City Of Seoul

Politics

Ukraine, USA Arrange Tax Compliance Of Foreign Accounts

Politics

Ukraine Intends To Sign Agreements With Egypt And Thailand On Transfer Of Convicts

Politics

Ombudsperson Lutkovska: Agreement With Russia On Transfer Of 16 Convicts From Crimea To Mainland Ukraine Disrupted

Politics

Ukraine, European Commission Sign Agreement On Financing Cross-Border Cooperation Programs For 2014-2020 Worth EUR 365 Million

Politics

Ukraine, German State Bank KfW Sign Agreement On EUR 55 Million Loan And EUR 20 Million Loan

Economy

Cabinet Endorses Drawing Of EUR 50 Million From Hungary As Tied Aid

Economy

Pakistan Reaches Agreement With Ukraine On Maintenance And Modernisation Of Tanks For USD 600 Million

World

Cabinet To Ask Rada To Terminate Agreement With Russia On Return Of Aircraft From Repair Shops