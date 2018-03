Ukraine Asking NATO To Provide Lethal Weapons For Defense

Ex-Duma MP Voronenkov's Testimony Confirms Yanukovych Used To Cover Up Russia's Military Aggression

Defense Minister: Next Wave Of Mobilization Will Be In Case Of Open Aggression Against Ukraine

Sofia Poll: 46.5% Of Respondents Say Poroshenko Incapable Of Stopping Aggression In Donbas

MEPs From European Parliament's Security And Defense Subcommittee Condemn Russian Aggression In Donbas