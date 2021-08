Ukrainian news

RSRVIT – is a free application for booking tables, which was launched in Kyiv. With it, you can select a restaurant from the list and make online reservations within 2 clicks .

According to the founder, the purpose of RSRVIT – is to simplify the process of visiting restaurants. In the application, you can customize the search for restaurant by geolocation or cuisine.

WITH T THE APPLICATION YOU CAN:

book tables in just two clicks;

search for restaurant with the help of filters (by geolocation, kitchen, etc.);

view current photos of the interior and the best dishes of the restaurants;

leave feedback visited restaurants;

receive messages and communicate with restaurants just like in your favorite messenger;

Receive notifications of updated menus, seasonal dishes and planned events.

RSRVIT is and will remain free for users. Now the service is free for restaurants as well, so that people understand how the system works and feel the benefits of the program, said the founder of the application.

For now, you can download the application on the IOS&Android

RSRVITapp was created by a team of developers from Dubai. Now the project has been launched in Kyiv. But later he will work in such cities of Ukraine as Lviv, Odessa and Kharkiv.

So, don't waste time, download RSRVIT тand book a table in the best place and at a time convenient for you!

