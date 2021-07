Ukrainian news

More than 25 experts from Ukraine, the USA, Great Britain, Greece, Panama, and other countries spoke about this today during a round table in the press center of the Ukrainian News Agency.

Experts agree that, given the shift in the focus of the geopolitical confrontation to the South China (Eastern) Sea, and the importance of this region for the world (25% of world trade passes through it) and for Ukraine (up to 90% of Ukrainian-Chinese trade goes through the South China Sea, and this is more than $ 10 billion annually), it is extremely important to closely monitor the situation in the region and look for mechanisms to ensure peace, stability and international maritime freedom in the region. The participants of the International Conference stressed the need to resolve disputes based on international law, the 1982 Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the verdict of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2016.

"Having realized the right of force in a particular region or even in the world, the state will not be able to keep that situation stable for a long time, only the law of force, which is based on mutually beneficial stability, international law and agreements between countries, the law is able to ensure stability in the region," said Ruslan Bortnik, director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics.

Gennady Dubov, Ph.D., an international lawyer, said that in 2012 the Philippines considered that the PRC had illegally occupied the Scarborough Reef, which was 260 km off the coast of the Philippines.

In April 2012, there was a certain aggravation, and the PRC gained control over the reef, in turn, a year later received a lawsuit under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The PRC claims the water area in the South China Sea, referring to various historical documents on its maps.

The lawyer noted the important role of international law in the settlement of disputes in the South China Sea and the significance of the verdict issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2016, according to which China's position was recognized as unfounded. "The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea is binding on all member states. And in this regard, the position of Vietnam, the Philippines and other countries in the region advocating for peace and development in the South China (Eastern) Sea based on the principles of international rights,” - also declared by G. Dubovoy.

Euclides Tapia, Ph.D. professor at the University of Panama, noted that China's position in the South China Sea is reminiscent of the United States' "big stick" doctrine and which China is copying in all its practices.

"Its strategic goal is to turn the South China Sea into an intra-Chinese sea, to create a kind of new Monroe doctrine. In this case, such a doctrine assumes its basis on restricting the freedom of international free transit on an area of ​​1,700 thousand square kilometers," Tapia said.

International political scientist Vladimir Volya said that an international legal solution to the problem of the South China Sea is theoretically possible because now there is an international working group on the work on a code of conduct in the South China Sea and a group of supporters of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea of ​​the United Nations.

"At the same time, one should not perceive the code of conduct in the South China Sea as a document that is intended to establish boundaries. It is rather a political process, a political platform that puts the problem of establishing maritime boundaries and sovereignty over the islands of the archipelago outside the brackets. That is, it sets the rules, which would suit all states," - summed up Volya.

He also noted that the problem still looks like a dead-end, it is in the background.

Director of the Institute for Global Transformations Alexei Semeniy noted that one should not underestimate international law, especially in the context of decisions of the UN International Court of Justice and other organizations.

"The judge of the UN International Court of Justice said an interesting phrase, which I fully subscribe to if translated from English: "The millstones of law grind slowly but inexorably. "In this situation, the most interesting thing is that on September 17, 2020, there was a joint declaration - a note verbale from France, Germany, and Britain, to which they recognized this decision," Semeniy said.

For reference:

A group of supporters of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea was recently formally represented at the UN headquarters in New York (USA). This initiative, proposed by Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany, is supported by the UN member states. The Initiative is a forum where issues related to the law of the sea are openly discussed and the importance of resolving the East Sea issue based on international law is affirmed.

