The company KM Develop has built and opened for their clients a new innovative class “A” office center IQ Park in Lviv, 162 Pasichna Street.

Yaroslav Mayboroda, the founder of KM DEVELOP and construction investor of IQ Park noted that IQ Park is a unique project for Lviv because it was created by taking into account the wishes of high-tech companies representatives who participated in its development and discussion. During the construction process, modern energy-saving and environmentally friendly technologies were used, and the concept of providing office services meets the highest international standards.

"IQ Park is more than a place for work. After all, in our office center, an atmosphere for teamwork and success is created. This is what mostly attracts the leading high-tech companies these days," Yaroslav Mayboroda is convinced.

Yaroslav Mayboroda is certain that IQ Park will become the residence of Ukraine's leading high-tech companies. After all, the partnership principles of cooperation with clients, which he and his team profess in their work, meet the high requirements of the global business community.

"I build my business on principles that are clear to businessmen in all countries. It is important for me to be a leader in my field. And for this, it is essential to be open, to create a quality product and offer customers comfortable adequate services and conditions, at reasonable prices," he explains.

Ivan Ditkun, Director of KM DEVELOP LLC told us that the efficiency of the technologies used at IQ Park is confirmed by the building's class "A" energy certificate, the highest level of energy efficiency.

“In IQ Park it’s possible to maintain different air temperatures in different parts of the office center at the same time. Special glass which is used on the building’s exterior design has been installed taking into account modern requirements for lighting and energy efficiency of offices. The automatic control system of the office center allows each tenant to keep separate records of consumed water, heat, electricity,” told Ivan Ditkun.

To IQ Park’s list of advantages, Ivan Ditkun also adds other pluses, that are especially appreciated by representatives of the IT industry but which other similar office centers in Lviv are deprived of. This is a large underground and on-ground parking lot, as well as green areas and terraces that can be used for both leisure and work. The buildings’ complex is under security and video surveillance around the clock. The office center IQ Park is located at the intersection of the main city transport arteries and is in short distance from the airport, train station and the historic city center.

IQ Park is ready to host seven companies. Additional information and contacts can be found on the website of KM DEVELOP.

