The “Comments.ua” has become a new member of the UN Global Compact in Ukraine, making a significant step towards sustainable development. Now it is the first and so far the only media in Ukraine that has joined this Agreement.

Having become a member of the UN Global Compact, the "Comments" pledged to follow the 10 Principles in the main four areas: protection of human rights, labor relations, environmental protection and anti-corruption.

In the nearest plans of the "Comments" in the framework of cooperation are: - creation of a separate section, which will highlight the topic of sustainable development and related problems;

- initiation an annual Ecobrand of the Year award in the following nominations: Eco-office, Eco-tourism, Eco-vent, Eco-food, Eco-style;

- providing information support to enterprises that have prioritized the principles of sustainable development and environmental protection;

- holding conferences to actualize attention to this issue.

The Comments team will continue to work towards achieving the 17 sustainable development goals identified by the UN, including:

- ensuring healthy lifestyles and promoting well-being for all at all ages,

- gender equality, empowering all women,

- promoting sustained and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all,

- reducing inequality within the country,

- moving towards sustainable consumption and production patterns,

- fighting climate change and its consequences,

- building a peaceful and open society for sustainable development,

- revitalizing of work of the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.

The “Comments” has officially established itself as a socially responsible company that ensures the observance of human rights, as well as complies with the main provisions of the International Labor Organization and adheres to the principles of environmental law.

As you know, in 2015, all 193 members of the United Nations adopted a plan for a common better future. For the next 15 years, together, the participants pledge to overcome poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and protect our planet.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals provide a shared vision of where the world should go. Realizing these ambitions requires unprecedented efforts from all sectors of society. And business has an extremely important role to play in this process.

The UN Global Compact Network in Ukraine is the official representative of the UN Global Compact (United Nations Global Compact) network. It is a special initiative of the UN Secretary General and the world's largest corporate responsibility business association, calling on companies to align their activities and strategies with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Ten Universal Principles on Human Rights, Labor, Environment and Anti-Corruption.

