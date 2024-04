Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. reveals details of project to support Ukraine to be considered by Congress

Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, has released details of the bill regarding the support of Ukraine by the United States, which is expected to be considered by the House of Representatives of the American Congress on Saturday after many months of delay.

Markarova wrote about this in her post on Facebook.

According to her, in general, the bill introduced by Speaker Mike Johnson provides an allocation of USD 60.8 billion in aid to Ukraine and regional partners to counter russia.

The bill provides for defense expenditures worth USD 49.9 billion, in particular:

USD 23.2 billion – replenishment of defense goods and services provided to Ukraine;

USD 11.3 billion – current American operations in the region;

USD 13.8 billion – purchase of modern defense systems, defense goods and services;

USD 1.6 billion in foreign military financing (FMF) to meet the needs of Ukraine and other regional partners.

Besides, the bill provides for the following funding:

USD 26 million – to ensure oversight and accountability of aid and equipment provided to Ukraine;

USD 5 million to the State Department to administer defense assistance;

USD 300 million to help Ukraine protect its borders and promote the rule of law;

USD 100 million to support demining, counter-terrorism, and non-proliferation programs.

A total of USD 9.5 billion is also provided as economic aid to Ukraine and countries affected by russia's invasion of Ukraine:

USD 7.849 billion for economic assistance to Ukraine, which may include direct budget support - in addition to pension reimbursement;

USD 1.575 billion for other types of economic assistance to Ukraine and affected countries;

USD 25 million to the USAID Office of Transitional Initiatives to support Ukraine and countries affected by the russian invasion;

USD 50 million to respond to the situation in the field of global food security.

It also provides:

USD 149 million to the S. National Nuclear Security Administration to respond to situations related to nuclear security in Ukraine;

USD 481 million to the S. Department of Health and Human Services to help Ukrainians who received a humanitarian password in the U.S. through the U4U program.

In addition, the bill provides for the allocation of additional funding, which will be used, among other things, to provide assistance to Ukraine and respond to the situation in Ukraine related to the russian invasion, in particular:

USD 60 million for diplomatic programs;

USD 8 million for the Office of the General Inspector of the State Department;

USD 39 million for USAID operating expenses;

USD 10 million to the Office of the USAID Inspector General;

USD 98 million to the S. Department of Energy to acquire radioactive isotopes for development and production.

In addition, the bill's text says:

Supervision is strengthened due to monitoring requirements;

Partners and allies are required to provide cost-effective aid;

It is envisaged to conclude an agreement with the government of Ukraine on the return of funds provided for economic support;

The limits within the PDA mechanism are increasing.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the bill on additional funding for Ukraine prepared by the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, provides for the transfer of ATACMS missiles and about USD 61 billion.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to sign Johnson's aid bills for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan as soon as Congress passes them.