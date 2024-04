NATO Secretary General comments on strikes of Ukraine on territory of russian federation

While the head of the Pentagon criticized Ukraine's strikes on russian refineries, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine has the right to strike at legitimate military targets outside the country, because this is part of self-defense.

He said this during a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Brussels.

Stoltenberg noted that NATO allies independently decide how to help Ukraine. However, he stressed that he approves the provision of long-range weapons to the state.

The Secretary General stressed that russia attacked another country, grossly violating international law, so Ukraine has legitimate grounds for self-defense.

"The right to self-defense is enshrined in the UN charter, and we have the opportunity to help Ukraine defend this right without the intervention of NATO members and allies in the conflict," Stoltenberg said.

In self-defense, as the Secretary General noted, Ukraine can hit military targets outside the country, because this is a defense against aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Western media, the U.S. authorities asked Ukraine to stop attacks on oil refineries in russia.

On April 2, a Ukrainian drone attacked some of the largest russian refineries located on the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Earlier, Ukraine struck two refineries in the Samara Region of the russian federation.