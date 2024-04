MP Zhelezniak predicts personnel changes in Cabinet and dismissal of Prosecutor General Kostin in late April

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak predicts personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers and the dismissal of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin in late April.

Zhelezniak announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He predicts that during the next plenary week in April, the Verkhovna Rada will deal with the bill on mobilization.

"But after the plenary week (it will be late April) - it is very likely (personnel issues will be considered). At the same time, they even say that there will be changes in ministers, vice prime ministers and the prosecutor general. I still do not believe in the change of the prime minister," he noted.

At the same time, Zhelezniak does not rule out that certain personnel changes, which do not require a vote in the Verkhovna Rada, will take place even earlier.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced changes in the Cabinet of Ministers in the near future.

On February 25, during a press conference, Zelenskyy suggested the reduction of ministers and ministries due to a shortage of funds.

On March 4, during a press conference, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the government's intention to reduce the number of ministries by a third, but then he stated that he believes that the number of ministries and, accordingly, ministers should be 15-16.

Now there are 19 ministries in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy appointed Andrii Kostin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, as the Prosecutor General in July 2022, after the Verkhovna Rada approved his appointment.