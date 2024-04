Share:













From July 1, the Ukrenergo national energy company will be able to receive compensation for costs incurred during the transit of electricity from other countries through Ukrainian trunk networks from European operators united in ENTSO-E (European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity).

This was announced by the company's press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, previously such expenses of Ukrenergo were covered by Ukrainian participants of the electricity market, who challenged this obligation in the courts.

Now they will be relieved of this financial burden.

"In order to receive compensation according to European rules, Ukrenergo joined the ITC mechanism, which is a multilateral agreement between operators of energy systems ENTSO-E, which establishes the principle of compensation for costs during the transit of electricity through interstate interconnectors in the European energy system. Ukrenergo got the opportunity to become a party to this agreement after acquisition of full membership with ENTSO-E," the message says.

At the same time, the amount of compensation directly depends on the annual volume of interstate flows of electricity in the trunk network.

"The greater the amount of transit electricity, the greater will be the amount of compensation for infrastructure costs and technological losses in the network that occurred during its transmission. Ukrenergo will be able to direct the received funds to the development of energy infrastructure. The company will also pay its share for the transit of Ukrainian electricity networks of neighboring countries," the message reads.

Since January, Ukrenergo has become the 40th member of the ENTSO-E network.