The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has documented the executions of at least 32 Ukrainian prisoners of war between December 2023 and February 2024, according to the latest UN report on the human rights situation in Ukraine.

Deliberate killings of combatants who laid down their weapons took place in 12 incidents, significantly more than in any previous period. The mission conducted an independent review of three of them, which confirmed that russian soldiers "executed seven Ukrainian servicemen hors de combat."

The mission report notes that the stories of the questioned Ukrainian prisoners of war confirmed previously recorded facts of widespread torture, inhuman or degrading treatment and punishment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in russian captivity, as well as conditions of detention that do not comply with international law.