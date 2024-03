Average prices for diesel fuel and A-95 gasoline up 1.1% to UAH 57.12-57.26 per liter, and for LPG stable at U

On Thursday, March 28, compared with Wednesday, March 27, the average prices at the largest gas stations in Ukraine for Euro diesel fuel increased by 1.1% to UAH 57.12 per liter, for Euro A-95 gasoline increased by 1.1% to UAH 57.26 per liter, and for Euro LPG remained at UAH 29.32 per liter.

This is evidenced by data on the websites of leading Ukrainian gas stations.

Average prices for A-95 gasoline increased by 1.1% from UAH 56.66 to UAH 57.26 per liter.

Average prices for diesel fuel increased by 1.1% from UAH 56.52 to UAH 57.12 per liter.

Average prices for LPG remained at UAH 29.32 per liter.

Prices at gas stations on March 28, UAH per liter: