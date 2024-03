Unilever starts construction of new factory in Kyiv Region

Unilever, one of the world's leading suppliers of food and household chemicals, has begun construction of a new factory in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv Region).

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A new factory will be built in the Bila Tserkva industrial park.

The total area of ​ ​ the development site is 4.2 hectares.

The production capacity of the future enterprise is more than 5,000 tons per year.

The factory will produce personal care products, shampoos and shower gels from brands such as Dove, Axe, TRESemme, Clear.

The construction phase of the factory is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Unilever decided to invest EUR 20 million in the construction of a new factory in the Kyiv Region.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of food, home care and personal care products.

The company has 127,000 employees, and sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 59.6 billion.

The first Unilever representative office in Ukraine was opened in May 1993.