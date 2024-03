Share:













In January-February, foreign traders transported more than 60 million cubic meters of natural gas to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine) LLC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In January-February 2024, foreign customers transported more than 60 million cubic meters of natural gas to Ukraine, mostly in short-haul mode. Also, according to auction platforms, the capacities of the GTS operators of neighboring states are further actively booked by traders to transport natural gas to Ukraine," the statement said.

Dmytro Lyppa, the director general of the company, noted that the early start of transportation of foreign natural gas to Ukraine is a positive assessment of the company's activities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, European traders managed to earn about USD 320 million due to natural gas storage in underground storage facilities (USF) of Ukraine.

Ukraine offers European companies to store up to 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas in USF.