Companies - members of the European Business Association (EBA) incurred an average of EUR 700,000 losses due to the strike at the Polish border.

This is stated in the message of the EBA, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In general, 67% of the top managers of EBA member companies we interviewed reported that their business felt the consequences of strikes at Polish-Ukrainian checkpoints. According to the data of 36 participants of a special survey of the association, the total cumulative amount of losses since the beginning of the strikes amounted to at least EUR 24.8 million. In terms of one company, this is almost EUR 700,000 in losses on average," the report says.

Also, strikes on the Polish border significantly affected the cost of logistics.

"So, 98% of surveyed companies report an increase in prices for product transportation services. At the same time, 23% of companies report an increase in prices of up to 50%, 32% - an increase of 50-75%, 25% - an increase of 75-100%. And 16% of respondents reported price increases of more than 100%. At the same time, more than half, namely 57% of the companies surveyed lost orders due to the border blockade. On average, companies experienced a drop in orders of 25%. In addition, strikes negatively affected plans half of the surveyed companies regarding the expansion or development of business," the message says.

At the same time, it is noted that strikes affect the activities of both exporters and importers.

Thus, among the companies that took part in the survey, 66% conduct export activities and 91% conduct import operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agricultural exports pass through this border, so the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain, but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers started stricter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.