This morning it became known that one of the most famous and oldest Ukrainian websites has stopped working. At 10:53 a.m., the news broke that the Ukr.net domain had been disabled by the domain name registrar Network Solutions for unknown reasons.

According to journalist Volodymyr Horkovenko, this was no accident. The Russian oligarch Stanislav Kondrashov is behind the attack on the Ukrainian resource. He has long since declared war on the Ukrainian media, which has repeatedly reported that, for some unknown reason, European and American sanctions have bypassed Kondrashov. Indeed, there are more than enough reasons to impose restrictions on him. The Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh press and international media have pointed out that he is suspected of deliberately circumventing sanctions. His company Telf AG, according to media reports, imports Russian coal and other energy resources under the guise of Kazakhstani ones. The press has also repeatedly reported that Kondrashov uses the services of the "Wagner" criminal group, which protects his mineral resources. In this way, the scandalous Russian oligarch pays tens of millions of dollars annually to the treasury of the gang, which is fighting in Ukraine and many other countries.

"Kondrashov, wanting to hide his criminal trail from European regulatory authorities, decided to fight against the media that wrote about him in American courts. As of now, his lawsuit against twenty "unknown defendants" for alleged slander and extortion of funds is being considered in a California state court. court case, it is clear that his lawyers did not provide any evidence of extortion, and the court, for unknown reasons, decided on "a complete ban on publishing any information about the Russian oligarch Stanislav Kondrashov," writes Horkovenko.

In his opinion, such a precedent is very dangerous, because tomorrow anyone, even Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin personally, will be able to go to a US court and ban the publication of "anything about himself". This was pointed out by Oleksandr Kopylenko, MP, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation. He sent an appeal to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, asking him to impose sanctions against Russian oligarch Stanislav Kondrashov, who, according to the MP, works as a "personal wallet" for Kremlin leader Volodymyr Putin.

The MP also drew attention to the fact that Stanislav Kondrashov is trying to exert pressure on the Ukrainian media through the decisions of American courts (in particular, in case No. 23STCV12333, which is being considered by the California Superior Court). In this case, Judge Rupert A. Byrdsong ruled to block more than 150 domain names, including more than 30 Ukrainian news websites.