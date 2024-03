Share:













Overnight into Saturday, a loud explosion rang out in St. Petersburg: the russian anti-aircraft missile apparently shot down a drone.

This was announced by the russian Telegram channels Ateo and Mash.

According to russian journalists, a high-rise building was damaged as a result of air defense operations. The likely target of the UAV was the Ruchi oil depot in the northeast of St. Petersburg, less than a kilometer from the crash site.

As Fontanka.ru reported, there were no fatalities as a result of the "adventure" in the Red Guard district of St. Petersburg. This was announced on March 2 by St. Petersburg Governor Alexandr Beglov.

"There are no victims. The glazing of the balconies of two buildings was partially damaged. Residents of the affected apartments were evacuated. The operational headquarters was headed by him. One of the priority tasks is to assess the nature of the damage in order to provide the necessary assistance to the residents," he wrote on Telegram.

Rescuers and security forces are currently working at the site.

Citizens began to report about the flash and a strong explosion in the Krasnogvardeisky District of St. Petersburg a little later than 6 a.m. (Kyiv time). According to preliminary data, a drone crashed into a residential house at 161, Pyskarevsky Prospekt Avenue. There were no injuries, but the five-story building itself was damaged: many windows were broken, balconies were mutilated, and there was a huge amount of debris and small fire cells in the yard.

The glass was also broken in several neighboring houses. Fontanka.ru showed a video from the scene of the events. According to 47news, two drones were flying to St. Petersburg, one of which could crash on the outskirts of Vsevolozhsk and Novy Devyatkino. They are looking for the device.