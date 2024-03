If Ukraine "falls", NATO will fight with russia - US Secretary of Defense

If Ukraine loses, the aggressor state of russia will not stop, and the North Atlantic Alliance will have to fight with the russian federation.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the hearings of the Committee on Armed Forces of the US House of Representatives, European Pravda reports on Thursday, February 29.

Austin stressed that a situation in which one country can "reshape the borders of its neighbors" and seize the territories of a sovereign state cannot be allowed. According to him, Ukraine should receive additional funding to repel russian aggression. Russian dictator putin will not stop and continue with more aggression if he succeeds in Ukraine, Austin said.

"If you're a Baltic country, you're extremely worried about whether you'll be next. They know putin. They know what he's capable of. And frankly, if Ukraine falls, I really believe that NATO will go to war with russia," head the of the Pentagon emphasized.

According to Austin, if allies fail to support Ukraine, it will encourage other autocratic leaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the German government has developed a document that describes the risks of a collision between russia and NATO.

On February 28, analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that the return of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts to russia may indicate that the russian federation is preparing for a military clash with NATO.

We also reported that European NATO countries began preparing railways and highways for the transfer of equipment in the event of a war with the russian federation.