Ukraine's victory is the last chance at a different russia, free of dictatorship and imperialism.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte has written this on X (formerly Twitter).

Simonyte made her statement on the ninth anniversary of the murder of russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov.

“The assassination of Boris Nemtsov 9 years ago was neither the first nor the last but still one of the most blatant reminders that doing the right thing in Russia gets you killed or jailed, or both. Bloody fingerprints of Putin's regime are all over this murder, and too many others,” the Prime Minister of Lithuania said.

“Ukraine's victory is the last chance at a different Russia, free of dictatorship & imperialism – the one that Boris Nemtsov fought for. My message to everyone who is mourning Nemtsov today: help Ukraine win, whatever victory takes,” she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in a russian penal colony. Information about this on February 16 was officially confirmed by the Federal Penitentiary Service.