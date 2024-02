1.5 million veterans will return to civilian life after end of war - Veterans Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs predicts that after the end of the war, 1.5 million veterans will return to civilian life.

This was announced by acting Minister of Veterans Affairs Oleksandr Porkhun during the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to our forecasts, after the victory, we expect almost 1.5 million veterans to return to civilian life. Together with the military, their families return, as well as the families of the families of the killed and missing defenders of Ukraine," he noted.

According to him, the veteran policy needs radical changes.

"The team of the Ministry of Veterans believes in the principle of recovery through the recovery of people: physically, mentally, and informationally," he explained the need for changes in veteran policy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily assigned the duties of the Minister of Veterans Affairs to First Deputy Minister Oleksandr Porkhun.

We will remind, on February 5, the Minister of Veteran Affairs, Yuliya Laputina, resigned.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the resignation of Minister of Veterans Affairs Yuliya Laputina, noted that the ministry needs a reboot and strengthening of veterans' policy.