U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin discharged from the hospital

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin left the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, February 13, after being admitted to the intensive care unit of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier in the week, ABC News reported, citing the Pentagon.

"He is recovering well and can fully perform his functions and duties," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The Pentagon also noted that the medical procedure "will not affect his excellent cancer prognosis."

Austin was reportedly placed under general anesthesia on Monday, February 12, for a non-surgical procedure to treat an "urgent bladder problem." The same day, he was transferred to intensive care for "supportive therapy and close monitoring."

Because of this, Austin was forced to cancel a planned trip to Brussels, where the 19th meeting of the Rammstein-style contact group was supposed to take place.

Austin's hospitalization was the third for the U.S. Secretary of Defense after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last December.