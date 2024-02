Sale of pre-owned imported passenger cars up 45% to 16,700 units in January

In January 2024, pre-owned imported passenger cars' sales increased by 45% year over year to 16,700 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Gasoline cars took the largest share in this segment of the car market - 46%.

Diesel cars occupy 29% of this segment of the car market, electric cars - 16%

Volkswagen Golf was the most popular pre-owned passenger car in January - 948 registrations.

Renault Megane was in the second place (759 units), Skoda Octavia - in the third place (669 units), Volkswagen Passat - in the fourth place (599 units), and Volkswagen Tiguan closed the top five (396

It is noted that the average age of pre-owned cars that were transferred to Ukrainian license plates in January is 9.8 years.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, pre-owned imported passenger cars' sales decreased by 45% year over year to 214,400 units.