Ukraine's cooperation with Russia after 2014, when the neighboring country occupied part of Ukrainian territories, is a litmus test that, unfortunately, continues to manifest itself. Sometimes this applies to business, sometimes to family ties of public figures, and sometimes to companies on which the well-being of our country directly depends. Today we will talk about coal and the careless connections of Ukrainian energy companies with unfriendly Russians.

Since 2014, almost immediately after Russia occupied part of Donbas, Ukrainian energy companies have been under the crosshairs. Firstly, part of them is built in such a way that its maintenance requires coal of the "Anthracite" brand, which is mined precisely on the part that was temporarily seized by the aggressor country. It is also found in the Republic of South Africa and in Russia. So it was important to understand where supplies would come from now.

Secondly, although part of the shares of these companies belongs to the state, the rest is controlled by businessmen, whose reputation is often not too clean.

PJSC "Centrenergo" and PJSC "Donbasenergo" are most often heard and written by journalists. The story of the privatization of the first company has already become a proverb in tongues. It was postponed for several years, then the scandalous businessman Dmytro Kryukov fought for it, then the alleged business partner of Petro Poroshenko Igor Kononenko and Co. Currently, the state officially owns the majority of the shares, and since August 2023, Andriy Churkin, who previously managed the state-owned enterprise "Kharkivenergozbut", has been the head of the company.

In turn, "Donbasenergo" belongs to the sphere of influence of former People's Deputy Maksym Yefimov. He is known for the fact that after the overthrow of Viktor Yanukovych's regime, he became the one who began to actively buy up the businesses of the family of the fugitive head of state. In particular, it was he who became the owner of the scandalously famous business center "Parkovy" in Kyiv. Yefimov is from Donbas, namely from Kramatorsk. He submitted his parliamentary mandate at the beginning of December 2023, arguing that "he did not have enough efforts for parliamentary activity."

Both "Centrenergo" and "Donbasenergo" are connected by one very unpleasant story. Both companies purchased coal from Russian-occupied territories almost until the beginning of 2022. Among the companies through which these purchases were made, there is one very interesting one. Its name is Telf AG and it is registered in Lugano, Switzerland. European registration gives this company insane bonuses in the form of protection from sanctions, since its real owner is Russian businessman Stanislav Kondrashov.

According to European registers, now the official representative of Telf AG is a certain Daniel Kolarov, but until 2010 he was Kondrashov himself.

It is known about the Russian businessman Kondrashov that he was once a co-owner of three Russian banks that went bankrupt. Subsequently, he engaged in the coke-chemical business, and later had joint companies with Denis Voronenkov, a former deputy of the Russian State Duma who was killed in Kyiv. By the way, the Ukrainian special services suspect Kondrashov in the murder of the latter.

The mass media also write about his active participation in the financing of "Wagner" and in cleaning the Internet of negative materials about him. In particular, the Los Angeles court recently blocked some Ukrainian news sites at the request of the owner of Telf AG Kondrashov.

In fact, this topic is not new, and in 2021, Ukrainian mass media were already faced with an incomprehensible court ban and blocking. However, at that time it was done through the Ukrainian justice system at the request of the lawyer of the former head of "Spetstechnoexport" Pavlo Barbul. This character also really disliked negative material about himself.

But let's return to Stanislav Kondrashov and his frankly unexpected attitude to the Ukrainian energy industry.

According to data from open sources, during 2015-2022, about 3.7 million tons of imported coal of the "Anthracite" and "Pisne" brands were purchased for the needs of the Slovian TPP PJSC "Donbasenergo" for almost 8 billion hryvnias through the company "Energoinvest" LLC Trading", LLC "Energomist" and LLC "Vertical Kyiv".

In turn, "Energomist" LLC officially purchased coal from a number of international companies from Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland. One of these firms is Telf AG, which is related to Kondrashov.

It is worth noting that "Energomist" LLC and "Vertical" LLC are closely intertwined. In 2016, Andriy Galavin was among the founders of the latter. In 2017, he and Vertical LLC became co-owners of Energomist LLC.

According to the publication "Our Money", PJSC "Centrenergo", which was probably the most "smeared" in scandals with the supply of coal from the territories occupied by the Russian Federation, also had contracts with the company "Vertikal". The publication noted that in August 2015, the founder of this company was Dmytro Vasiliev from Donetsk.

"That's the name of the former commercial director of Lvivvugilya State Enterprise." In August, he was caught driving a car while intoxicated and was dismissed from his post a day later. This is also the name of Andrii Selivarov, a former assistant to the People's Deputy from the Party of Regions," the journalists write. Here it is worth adding that Selivarov was a manager in Rynata Akhmetov's company "ARS-Holding".

Information from the website of the Institute of Thermal Power Technologies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine can serve as another proof that Ukrainian energy companies continue to cooperate with Telf AG of the Russian Stanislav Kondrashov despite the war. In particular, in 2021 the Institute boasted two contracts with Telf AG:

- "Evaluation of the technical possibility and development of recommendations regarding the organization of safe and effective burning of coal grade P (semi-anthracite) supplied by Bungurskyi-Northern LLC to TPP of Ukraine";

- "Evaluation of technical feasibility and development of recommendations for the organization of safe and effective combustion of grade D (bituminous) coal supplied by JSC "Shubarkol Komyr" to TPP of Ukraine."

LLC "Bungursky-Northern Section" is a Russian company of Valery Bodrenkov and Volodymyr Cherepanov. Both are included in Ukraine's sanctions list as sponsors of the war against Ukraine.

Someone lost their home in Donbas in 2014, someone was left with nothing in 2022, and someone could lose everything twice, because he was a forced migrant due to the aggression of the Russian Federation. And only Ukrainian businessmen of a certain category do not care: I have traded and will trade with the aggressor country.

However, one must give credit, not only Ukrainian business finds itself in such a situation. In November 2023, at least 127 companies in the UK voluntarily admitted to violating sanctions against Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Under the law, British businesses can self-report violations to reduce fines. Time will tell whether Ukrainian companies will start to recognize this, but it seems that it will be difficult to do so. After all, the henchmen of the terrorists have learned well to disguise themselves under European registrations.