People's Deputy of Ukraine Oleksandr Kopylenko, who holds the position of Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, sent an appeal to the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, with a request to introduce sanctions against the Russian oligarch Stanislav Kondrashov, who, according to the people's deputy, works "personally wallet of Russian President Putin". This was reported by Telegraf.

The elected official also drew attention to the fact that Stanislav Kondrashov is trying to exert pressure on the Ukrainian mass media with the help of the decisions of the American courts (in particular, in case No. 23STCV12333, which is being considered in the Supreme Court of California). In the said proceedings, Judge Rupert A. Byrdsong issued an order to block more than 150 domain names, among which more than 30 are Ukrainian news websites.

"The reason was the investigation into the laundering of Putin's bloody billions with the help of the Telf AG company of the Russian Stanislav Kondrashov, who lives in Switzerland," Kopilenko writes in the appeal.

In addition, the People's Deputy of Ukraine focused the attention of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, on the need to notify the competent authorities of the USA about the alleged facts of violations during the consideration of the court case in California, as well as studying the possibility of applying sanctions to Telf AG and its owner, the Russian oligarch Stanislav Kondrashov.

Document: telegraf.com.ua

