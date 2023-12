Russian authorities plan to take control of russian assets of Cherniak’s alcoholic holding Global Spirits - me

The Ministry of Finance of russia is working on the issue of transferring the russian assets of the Global Spirits holding of Ukrainian businessman Yevhen Cherniak to the temporary management of the Federal Agency for State Property Management.

The russian propaganda publication Vedomosti writes about this with reference to sources, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, we are talking about nine legal entities that can be part of Global Spirits.

Among them are the distributor Standart Kachestva [Standard of Quality], the Traditsii Uspekha [Traditions of Success] group, which owns the factories Russky Sever and Rodnik and K (produce Khorta vodka), Feodosiya cognac and wine factory, Krymskyi wine house and others.

According to the publication, in July, the russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Cherniak for "financing of terrorism" and declared him a wanted man.

The case was opened based on the transfer of money for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Cherniak sent RUB 500 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other Ukrainian units, and also supplied Ukraine with military goods worth RUB 90 million.

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation into Ukraine, Global Spirits announced the withdrawal of the license for the production of alcoholic products in the russian and Belarusian markets.

At the same time, in May 2022, instead of Cypriot companies, a new owner - Alexander Bespalov - appeared at the Russky Sever and Rodnik and K plants.

Due to the change of ownership, the companies had to abandon the Global Spirits brands, including Khortytsia - the vodka became called Khorta.

At the same time, in early August, a court in Moscow arrested Bespalov on the charge of bribery.

According to the Kommersant publication, in 2021, Khortytsia became the leader of the russian alcoholic beverage market with a share of 5.3%, followed by Morosha vodka, also produced by Global Spirits, with a share of 4.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the structure of the Global Spirits holding includes the largest production sites of Khortytsia distillery (Khortytsia TM, Zaporizhzhia) and Odesa Cognac Plant (Shustov TM, Odesa), as well as the GDK distribution company.

The portfolio of the holding includes vodka, cognac and wine brands.

Global Spirits products are exported to more than 87 countries.

The central office is located in New York (USA).