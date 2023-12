The russian army continues its advance around Avdiyivka. They also have minor successes in the Bakhmut axis.

This was announced in the ISW report.

In particular, Russian troops continued offensive operations near Avdiyivka on December 13 and made a confirmed advance.

Geolocation images published on December 13 show that russian troops have advanced slightly to the southeast of Stepove (3 km northwest of Avdiyivka).

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the Defense Forces repelled at least 51 russian attacks east of Novokalynove (13 km northeast of Avdiyivka) and Novobakhmutivka (9 km northwest of Avdiyivka); near Stepove, Avdiyivka, Pervomayske (10 km southwest of Avdiyivka) and Nevelske (14 km southwest of Avdiyivka); as well as south of Tonenke (5 km west of Avdiyivka) and Sieverne (6 km west of Avdiyivka).

Several russian bloggers claimed that the occupiers advanced in the industrial zone (southwest of Avdiyivka) and east of the Avdiyivka Coke Plant (northwest of Avdiyivka), although ISW saw no visual evidence for this claim.

The russian blogger also claimed that russian troops continued shelling near Stepove and north of Vodiane (7 km southwest of Avdiyivka).

In addition, russian troops continued offensive operations near Bakhmut on December 13 and made a confirmed advance.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled at least five russian attacks near Bohdanivka (6 km northwest of Bakhmut), Ivanivske (6 km west of Bakhmut), Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka (10 km southwest of Bakhmut).

Several russian military bloggers have claimed that russian forces have advanced to the northeast and east of Bohdanivka and are in control of the Hryhorivka-Bohdanivka section of the road (6-9 km northwest of Bakhmut), although ISW has not seen visual evidence of these claims.

Another blogger claims that russian troops advanced in the direction of Ivanivske along a front two kilometers wide and 700 meters deep, although ISW has not seen visual confirmation of this claim.

In addition, according to the russian blogger, fighting continues near Khromove (west of Bakhmut).

Oleksii Tarasenko, an officer of the Ukrainian brigade operating near Bakhmut, said that russian forces are making some progress in the directions of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka, as the russian military deployed "selected trained fighters" in those areas three weeks ago, and the russian military also recently began deploying poorly equipped mobilized personnel in these areas, which slows down the advance of russian troops.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted unsuccessful ground attacks south of Bakhmut on December 13. The russian ministry of defense said that russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks near Klishchiyivka and Shumy (23 km south of Bakhmut and 9 km northwest of Horlivka).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine is 341,500 soldiers. In addition, during the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 tanks, 10 UAVs and 15 armored combat vehicles.

The United States has released data on russian losses near Avdiyivka since the offensive began in October. In particular, we are talking about more than 13,000 russian military personnel, as well as more than 220 combat vehicles.

In November, it was reported that Western officials estimated that the aggressor state, the russian federation, had lost between 300,000 and 400,000 in the war in Ukraine.