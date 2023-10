A family tree manuscript dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) has been discovered in North China's Hebei province. Photo by Xinhua.

A family tree manuscript dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) has been discovered in north China's Hebei Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The 55-page thread-bound manuscript was found in the Xingdi Village of Jize County, according to the county's cultural relic protection bureau.

The family tree was completed in 1805, detailing the pedigree, family traditions and key figures of a family surnamed Xing during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911).

Despite the yellowing of the paper over time, the manuscript remains well-preserved.

Zhang Binghu, director of the cultural relic protection bureau of Jize, said the family tree has high reference value for studying the folk customs, historical changes and family inheritance of southern Hebei during the Ming and Qing dynasties.