The Luxembourg investment company ABH Holdings (ABHH) considers the new criminal charges of the Ukrainian authorities against the company's minority shareholder to be another step of political pressure aimed at covering up the illegal expropriation of Sense Bank, which is owned by ABHH.

This is announced in the company's statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company emphasizes: the bank became the object of a raider attack, which "was apparently approved by the highest echelons of the Ukrainian state hierarchy."

"Several contradictory and implausible explanations for the expropriation have been offered. The latest accusations against the minority shareholder are a hodgepodge of inappropriate political accusations that ABHH does not consider necessary to comment on," the investors emphasize.

The company believes that the escalation of political pressure on the responsible investor is explained by ABHH's intention to initiate international investment arbitration against Ukraine, which the company informed the Ukrainian authorities in June.

At the same time, the investors "in good faith and with full hope of success offered to hold negotiations for the peaceful settlement of the dispute", but in response, the Ukrainian government added ABHH to the sanctions list.

In July, the company again offered to negotiate a peaceful settlement of the dispute. ABHH notes that at that time the Ukrainian authorities expropriated the bank and initiated a number of criminal cases against the company's minority shareholder.

"Thus, instead of fulfilling its obligations under the bilateral investment protection agreement, Ukraine chose to escalate the dispute, and did so repeatedly," the company emphasized.