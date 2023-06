On June 8, aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out 19 strikes against the Russian occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its evening briefing.

"For the past day, AFU aviation has carried out 19 strikes on personnel concentration areas and two - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems," the General Staff said.

Also, six strike and four reconnaissance UAVs of various types were destroyed during the day.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery during the past day hit five control points, six areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, two anti-aircraft missile complexes, eight artillery units in firing positions, and two more important enemy objects.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU struck the place of concentration of fighters of the Akhmat unit in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. As a result of the strike, 56 Kadyrov's fighters were destroyed.

Also, during the past day, on June 8, units of the Russian occupation army tried to conduct offensive actions on four areas of the front in the Donetsk Region. The enemy's attacks were unsuccessful.