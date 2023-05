PrivatBank Will Transfer Dividends Of UAH 24.2 Billion To State

PrivatBank will transfer dividends in the amount of UAH 24.2 billion to the state, as well as pay income tax in advance.

This is stated in the bank's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the year of the war, the bank earned a net profit of UAH 30.2 billion and published the data of the annual report, which was confirmed by an external auditor.

Over the past year, the bank has reopened 41 outlets, being one of the first to return to the de-occupied territories.

Over the year, the number of international transfers made through PrivatBank increased by 16%, and the total amount - by 7%.

Currently, the bank's network is the largest and includes 1,108 operating outlets, 6,405 ATMs, 10,120 self-service terminals, and 223,000 POS terminals.

In 2022, small and medium-sized businesses were financed for UAH 23.8 billion, which is 25% more than in 2021, including within the framework of the State program Affordable loans 5-7-9%.

In particular, the bank issued new loans to agribusiness for UAH 13.3 billion, increasing the portfolio of such loans 3.7 times.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, PrivatBank reduced its profit by 14% to UAH 30.25 billion compared to 2021 (UAH 35.05 billion).

100% of PrivatBank belongs to the state represented by the Ministry of Finance.

The management strategy of state banks envisages the sale of PrivatBank within 5 years.