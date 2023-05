The United States allocates a new military aid package worth USD 1.2 billion to Ukraine. It was reported on the Pentagon website.

The package will include:

- Additional air defense systems and munitions;

- Equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems;

- Ammunition for counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems;

- 155mm artillery rounds;

- Commercial satellite imagery services;

- Support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

As explained in the U.S. Department of Defense, it is, in particular, about the support of Ukraine, including to strengthen its air defense and provide for the needs for artillery ammunition. This package, totaling up to USD 1.2 billion, is provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAID).

“Unlike Presidential Drawdown authority (PDA), which DoD has continued to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry or partners. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine,” the Pentagon explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, The Telegraph, citing its own sources in the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, said that the United Kingdom, under certain conditions, could provide Ukraine with fighters.

In February, it became known that in the UK there are discussions about the transfer to Ukraine of Harpoon anti-ship missiles or Storm Shadows air-to-surface missiles.

In April, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received several thousand shells for British-made Challenger 2 tanks. The UK also handed over a number of depleted uranium shells.